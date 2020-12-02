LaLiga
Sergi Roberto tests positive for COVID-19

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto has tested positive for coronavirus, the LaLiga club has announced.

Roberto, who suffered a thigh injury against Atletico Madrid last month, was already set to be out of action until January.

Barca reported on Thursday that Roberto "is in good health and is isolating at home".

The club's statement said: "The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities, and all those who had contact with the player were tracked via further PCR tests."

Right-back Roberto had started seven of the Blaugrana's eight league games prior to his injury, despite the signing of Sergino Dest from Ajax.

Dest started ahead of Roberto for October's Clasico, which Real Madrid won 3-1.

The Spain international – also capable of playing in midfield – has scored once in LaLiga this term, providing two assists from 10 chances created.

