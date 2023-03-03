Sergi Roberto signs new Barca deal

The versatile 31-year-old put pen to paper on a 12-month contract with Barca last June, having been linked with a move.

Sergi Roberto will be staying with the Catalan giant for at least another season after the club confirmed he has agreed fresh terms to stay until June 2024.

The long-serving Sergi Roberto's buyout clause remains at €400 million ($629.6 million).

He was appointed as one of Xavi's first-team captains when he renewed his deal last year and has featured 14 times in league action this season.

Sergi Roberto made his Barca debut in 2010 and has gone on to make 339 appearances for the club.

The recent Supercopa de Espana triumph over Real Madrid took his incredible haul of trophies to 24 for the Blaugrana.