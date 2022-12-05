Sergi Roberto boost for Barcelona

The versatile 30 -year-old has not played since dislocating his left shoulder after scoring in Barca's 4-0 thrashing of Athletic Club in October.

Sergio Roberto was cleared to train at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper over three weeks before the Blaugrana are back in action against Espanyol on 31 December.

Defender Ronald Araujo also reported for training to continue his recovery from a groin injury that prevented him from playing for Uruguay in the World Cup.

Franck Kessie was also out on the pitch as he works his way back a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Kessie has been linked with Inter, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Fulham just five months after joining the Catalan giant from Milan on a free transfer.

Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena trained after a fortnight off while many of their team-mates were at the World Cup.

Manager Xavi will welcome back more players who are no longer playing in the tournament in Qatar, later this week.