Real Madrid thanks departing Bale and Isco

Bale confirmed on Thursday (AEST) that, as expected, he was leaving the LaLiga champion and Champions League winners, with his contract with Los Blancos coming to an end.

Isco also revealed earlier this week that he was departing the club on a free transfer.

Both players signed for Madrid in 2013 - Bale joining from Tottenham while Isco arrived from Malaga.

The pair have helped Madrid win 19 trophies in their nine years in the Spanish capital, although Bale did spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Spurs.

It can count five Champions League titles, three league crowns, one Copa del Rey and four FIFA Club World Cup triumphs among their honours.

Bale also scored crucial goals to help seal some of those successes, including a match-winning double in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool.

"Real Madrid would like to express its sincere gratitude and affection to Gareth Bale, a player who will forever be part of the club's legacy," a statement on the club's website read, with the same applying for Isco.