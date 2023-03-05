Real Madrid fires another blank with title slipping away

The reigning champion knew there was no real margin for error at Estadio Benito Villamarin after Barcelona's 1-0 home win over Valencia earlier in the day.

However, on the back of failing to register an attempt on target in the 1-0 Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg loss to Barcelona, Madrid once again failed to click in attack.

Karim Benzema had a first-half goal ruled out by VAR but Carlo Ancelotti's side was otherwise subdued as it could only close the gap on leaders Barca to nine points.

Benzema thought he had given Madrid the lead with a superb free-kick early on but it was ruled out after a VAR check due to the ball brushing Antonio Rudiger's arm in the wall.

While the visitor was unable to get a shot on target prior to half-time Betis twice tested Thibaut Courtois, with Ayoze Perez forcing the Madrid goalkeeper into a good stop.

Claudio Bravo finally had something to do early in the second period when pushing aside Benzema's first-time effort from near the penalty spot.

Betis continued to look threatening and would have been in front if not for a big Courtois save to thwart Borja Iglesias, who had time to set himself and get a shot away in the box.

Rodrygo and Dani Ceballos both fired off target from good positions as Madrid, which started with Lucas Vazquez and Eduardo Camavinga at full-back, continued to toil.

Bravo stood firm in the Betis goal in a nervy conclusion to ensure the points were shared in Andalusia.