Pedri wants Haaland at Barcelona

Haaland's Dortmund contract does not expire until 2024, but he reportedly has a release clause that means he could be signed for €75million at the end of this season.

Barca, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been heavily linked with a move for the Norway striker.

Haaland has scored 80 goals in 82 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund since joining from Salzburg in January 2020, winning the Golden Boy award that year.

That prolific goalscoring record is the main reason Pedri – who was named the 2021 Golden Boy – hopes Haaland's next move sees him end up at Camp Nou.

"It's something for the club. But Haaland has great qualities and almost everything he touches ends up in the goal," Pedri told TVE.

"I hope he can come because I've always said I want the best players at Barca."

Barca had no trouble in front of goal on Sunday, though, as they overcame LaLiga leaders Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico. The gap between the teams now stands at 12 points, with the Blaugrana possessing a game in hand.

Following the resounding triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu, Pedri is refusing to give up on finishing top of the pile this season.

"We have to try to win everything and make them lose and put pressure on them. We can win the league, I won't say we can't," he said.

Pedri is on international duty with Spain, who take on Albania and Iceland in friendlies on Sunday and Wednesday with its place at the 2022 World Cup already secured.

Luis Enrique's side are among the favourites to go all the way in Qatar, and Pedri feels a triumphant campaign is the only way for Spain to feel successful.

"A good result would be to win the World Cup, but it's a very difficult competition. We'll take it one game at a time and hopefully put another star on the badge," he said.