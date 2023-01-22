Pedri keeps Barcelona clear at LaLiga summit

Getafe frustrated its opponent throughout with a resolute defensive showing, while calling Marc-Andre ter Stegen into action with several decisive saves.

Quique Sanchez Flores' visitors could not find an equaliser, however, as Barca made it nine games without defeat in the league at Camp Nou.

Getafe thought it had taken a shock lead four minutes in, Borja Mayoral drilling an effort into the near corner past Ter Stegen but the offside flag was raised for an earlier infringement.

Having been limited to shots from distance, Barca found a breakthrough after 35 minutes as Raphinha found space before cutting across goal for Pedri to tuck home.

Pedri's poor pass almost handed Getafe an equaliser but Ter Stegen produced a crucial save against Mayoral to keep Barca ahead at the interval.

Xavi's host continued to dominate proceedings in the second half as Getafe defended with resilience, though Ousmane Dembele went close after whistling a strike just wide.

Substitute Franck Kessie wasted a fine opportunity late on after firing straight at David Soria, but that mattered for little as Barca maintained their title charge.