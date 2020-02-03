Morata injury further depletes Atletico's attack

Six Nations
Atletico Madrid's attacking options have been further depleted by an injury to Alvaro Morata that could make him a doubt for the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool.

Morata was forced off early in the second half of a 1-0 defeat to LaLiga leader Real Madrid on Sunday (AEDT) and has been diagnosed with an unspecified muscle injury in his right leg.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Morata will miss the meeting with Granada this weekend and faces a race to be fit in time for the visit of Liverpool on 19 February.

Atletico, who are winless in their last five matches in all competitions, were without Joao Felix and Diego Costa for their defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Joao Felix's injury was sustained ahead of El Derbi but is not considered to be too serious, while Costa could be ready to make his return ahead of the Liverpool game.

Atleti sits sixth in LaLiga, three points outside of the top four.

