LaLiga
LaLiga

Mingueza extends time at Barcelona

Barcelona has extended Oscar Mingueza's contract, with the inclusion of a €100million ($156 million)release clause.

Reuters

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The defender, who made his first-team debut in a UEFA Champions League fixture against Dynamo Kiev in November, is now tied down until June 2023.

"It's a dream come true. I've been working for many years for this objective, to sign a contract with the first team," Mingueza said.

"I'm really happy, really proud to have this chance after all the support that I have received."

Mingueza has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season since his promotion from the B team.

News Barcelona Football laliga Oscar Mingueza
Previous Barcelona appeals touchline Koeman ban
Read
Barcelona appeals touchline Koeman ban
Next Celta Vigo v Levante
Read
Celta Vigo v Levante

Latest Stories

>