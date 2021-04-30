Mingueza extends time at Barcelona

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The defender, who made his first-team debut in a UEFA Champions League fixture against Dynamo Kiev in November, is now tied down until June 2023.

"It's a dream come true. I've been working for many years for this objective, to sign a contract with the first team," Mingueza said.

"I'm really happy, really proud to have this chance after all the support that I have received."

Mingueza has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season since his promotion from the B team.