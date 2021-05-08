Madrid suffers another Ramos injury blow

WATCH Real Madrid v Sevilla LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ramos made his first Madrid appearance for seven weeks when he played in the 2-0 UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat at Chelsea on Thursday (AEST).

But he has now suffered his third injury of the season, missing training ahead of the huge clash with title rivals Sevilla on Monday (AEST).

A club statement read: "After the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with tendinosis in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Spanish media is already speculating whether this latest injury means Ramos has played his last match for Madrid.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a renewal with just four matches left to play.

After the Chelsea loss, Ramos issued a rallying cry to his team-mates, insisting Madrid had "a history built on victories but has always risen from defeats”, calling on them to give everything to secure league glory.