LaLiga denies claims of possible financial collapse

El Espanol published an article titled "LaLiga in the face of economic collapse: DAZN and CVC are considering breaking their contracts with Javier Tebas".

The report suggested two crucial partners were considering their relationships, with Jorge Calabres saying "Spanish football is in an extreme situation" as DAZN and CVC study the possibility of breaking their contracts.

However, LaLiga issued a swift response on Wednesday rejecting the claims.

They said in the statement it was "absolutely false that DAZN and CVC are studying breaking their contracts with LaLiga".

The statement added: "It is surprising that, despite not having confirmation from DAZN and CVC, Jorge Calabres and El Espanol have published this false news, citing unspecified "sources in the sector".

"It is also worrying that neither the aforementioned journalist nor any other person from El Espanol has contacted LaLiga to verify the information, in yet another lack of journalistic rigour and professionalism.

"The latter is not surprising, given the obvious campaign of personal attack that El Espanol and Jorge Calabres are in against LaLiga and its president, Javier Tebas, through continuous false, manipulated or misrepresented publications in recent months.

"We will take legal action against those responsible for this publication, and against all those who disseminate these falsehoods, in defence of our interests and those of the clubs."

Among a host of other reasons, the report claimed CVC was considering its position because LaLiga were unable to guarantee the long-term participation of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

El Espanol reported that if an early termination clause was triggered, CVC could end its contract and ask LaLiga clubs for its investment to be returned with six per cent interest.

But LaLiga said these concerns were untrue and Tebas, LaLiga's president, also criticised the report personally, slamming the article as "fake news".

Barcelona is nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table this season, as the Catalan club seek what would be their first LaLiga title in four years.