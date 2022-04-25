Injury bests Dest who's facing extended rest

The United States international was replaced by Clement Lenglet at half-time due to damage he sustained in the first half of a 1-0 loss at Camp Nou.

Dest underwent tests and Barca confirmed the full-back has injured his right hamstring, but did not put a timeline on his absence.

"Tests carried out on Sergino Dest have confirmed that the player has injured the semitendinosus muscle in his right hamstring," a club statement read. "The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

Barca's third consecutive home defeat left runaway leader Real Madrid needing only a point from five games to win the LaLiga title.

The second-placed Blaugrana travel to Copa del Rey winner Real Betis for their next match.