Ferran and Pedri join Barcelona's COVID-19 list

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The two Spain internationals are the latest in a spate of positive cases at the club.

Ahead of Monday;s (AEDT) 1-0 win at Real Mallorca, Barca was without 17 players and 10 of those were absent because of the coronavirus.

But Tuesday's (AEDT) confirmation of Pedri and Torres also contracting the virus shows it is not out of the woods yet.

Barca's statement read that the players were isolating at home and in "good health".

Nevertheless, new signing Torres was not available for selection yet anyway because of LaLiga salary cap rules preventing him from being registered until Barca offloads players.

Similarly, Pedri was still on the road to recovery from a muscular injury that has plagued his season.

Both Pedri and Torres were among the 17 players considered unavailable for the win over Mallorca.

Barca is next in action on Thursday (AEDT) when it faces Linares in the Copa del Rey, before travelling to Granada in LaLiga on Sunday (AEDT).