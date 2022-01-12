Fekir recommits to high-flying Real Betis

The France international has extended his stay with Los Verdiblancos, whom he joined from Lyon in July 2019.

During his two and a half years at the club, Fekir has been hugely influential in Betis' rise up the table, helping them climb to third in LaLiga this season under Manuel Pellegrini after a sixth-place finish last term.

The 28-year-old has scored 16 league goals since arriving – a tally only bettered during that time by Borja Iglesias (17) for Betis – while Sergio Canales (14) is the only player to register more than his 12 assists.

Fekir has also attempted the most dribbles for Betis with 353 – more than double his nearest challenger, Alex Moreno (173) – with Lionel Messi, Lucas Ocampos and Vinicius Junior the only players to better that in LaLiga since the start of the 2019-2020 season.

Meanwhile, Messi (341) is the only player to have completed more dribbles than Fekir (223) in the Spanish top-flight during that time.