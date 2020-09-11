Fati suffers hip injury in Barcelona training

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Fati suffered a contusion to his right hip as he took part in a session on Friday.

"He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," a Barca statement confirmed.

The problem is expected to rule Fati out of Sunday's (AEST) friendly against Gimnastic.

Barca is due to begin its league campaign on the weekend of 26-27 September at home to Villarreal, with Fati likely to receive a bigger role under new head coach Ronald Koeman this season.

The 17-year-old scored seven times in 24 league outings in 2019-2020, just 11 of which were starts.

Fati made a magnificent start to his Spain career during the international break, becoming the country's youngest goalscorer in a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine three days after making his debut against Germany.