Espanyol sacks Abelardo as Rufete takes charge

After back-to-back defeats to Levante and Real Betis, bottom club Espanyol has decided to make a change in a desperate bid to preserve its top-flight status.

Sporting director Rufete is tasked with trying to produce a miraculous escape in the closing stages of a difficult campaign; it sits eight points from safety with just seven games remaining.

His first outing in the role is a home fixture against title-chasing Real Madrid on Monday (AEST).

Abelardo was only appointed in late December after the departure of Pablo Machin. His tenure started with a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, however just three wins in 12 league outings since has resulted in him losing his job.

"Espanyol report that Abelardo Fernandez has been removed from his responsibilities as coach of the men's first team," a statement from the team read.

"The club has taken this decision as a result of the sporting performance of the first team and with the clear will of achieving salvation in LaLiga.

"The rest of the coaching staff, Tomas Hervas and Inaki Tejada, have also been removed from their posts."

Espanyol finished seventh in Spain last season to qualify for the UEFA Europa League, a competition it exited this term at the Round of 32 stage after losing 6-3 on aggregate to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.