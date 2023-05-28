BUNDESLIGA
Espanyol relegated after dramatic Valencia draw

Espanyol was relegated from LaLiga after a dramatic draw with fellow struggler Valencia on Monday (AEST).

Luis Garcia's side will not be playing top-flight football next term after Samuel Lino's 93rd-minute goal snatched a 2-2 draw for Valencia, sending Espanyol down.

The White and Blues will join already relegated Elche in dropping down to the Segunda Division, while a host of other teams, including Real Valladolid, Celta Vigo, Almeria and Valencia, remain in danger.

Valladolid is in 18th place with one game remaining, one point behind Celta and Almeria, and two points adrift of Valencia, Getafe and Cadiz in a congested battle for survival.

