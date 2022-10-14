Drake logo to appear on jerseys in El Clasico

The idea stems from Barca's relationship with audio streaming subscription service Spotify, whose branding usually appears on the front of the Blaugrana's shirts and which owns the naming rights to Camp Nou.

But rather than Spotify branding on jerseys this weekend, Barca will instead sport Drake's 'OVO Sound' logo – essentially the silhouette of an owl.

It is a move designed to celebrate Drake becoming the first artist to break the 50 billion streams barrier on Spotify.

The four-time Grammy winner's achievement was not recent, however, with the Canadian reaching the 50 billion mark in January 2021.

In addition to his logo featuring on Barca jerseys throughout the game, Xavi's team will also wear a special version during their warm-up, with 'DRAKE 50' on the back – the usual Spotify brand will appear on the front of this shirt.

Barcelona travels to Santiago Bernabeu as LaLiga leader, but it is only ahead of bitter rival Madrid on goal difference after both teams won seven and drew the other in their first eight games of the season.