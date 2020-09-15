Depay inches closer to Barcelona move

Memphis Depay will reportedly join Barcelona, which is having problems in its pursuit of Lautaro Martinez.

After a trophy-less 2019-1920 season, LaLiga giant Barca is rebuilding under Ronald Koeman.

It has been linked with numerous forwards, and one looks set to join as early as this week.

Lyon star Depay will join Barcelona and his €30million move could be announced this week, according to De Telegraaf.

The move would see the forward reunite with his former Netherlands coach Koeman.

Depay scored 15 goals in 22 games for Lyon last season, during which he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

- Barcelona's move for Martinez is more complicated. Sport reports it is waiting for exits before making a move, while Real Madrid and Manchester City are keeping an eye on the forward. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano claims Inter will have another meeting with Martinez's agents after the transfer window to extend his contract beyond 2023. It comes as Sport also believes former Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani has offered his services to Barca.

- Staying at Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports it will make a second offer for Eric Garcia. It says Barca is prepared to pay €15m (£13.9m) for the Manchester City defender, but the Premier League club wants €18m (£16.7m). Meanwhile, Marca says Atletico Madrid has rejected a £92.5m (€100m) bid from City for defender Jose Gimenez.

- At Madrid, the attention is on a possible move for Kylian Mbappe next year. AS reports Los Blancos have an advantage over other clubs in their pursuit of the France international due to the forward's admiration for French coach Zinedine Zidane.

- Gareth Bale continues to be linked with Manchester United. The Sun reports United is preparing to make a loan move for the Real Madrid forward, whose high wages have seemingly made an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu difficult.

- United is also poised to make other moves. The Premier League giant is considering a move for Valencia midfielder Uros Racic, according to The Sun, which says the Serbian midfielder could be available for £28million (€30.3m). Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano claims United is in talks with Sergio Reguilon's agents, but club officials are unwilling to accept Real Madrid retaining a buy-back clause for the left-back.

- Lucas Torreira could be set for the Arsenal exit. CalcioMercato reports Torino has agreed to pay €24m (£22.2m) for the 24 year-old midfielder.