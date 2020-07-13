EFL Championship
Cadiz promoted to LaLiga after Zaragoza slips up

Cadiz will spend the 2020-2021 season in LaLiga after its promotion was guaranteed by Real Zaragoza's failure to beat Real Oviedo on Monday (AEST).

The Andalusian side last featured in Spain's top flight in 2005-2006 and was in the third tier for seven of its campaigns since then. 

A 1-0 defeat at home to Fuenlabrada on Sunday (AEST) saw Cadiz miss a chance to secure their ascension from the Segunda Division. 

However, the league leader received a favour from mid-table Oviedo, who claimed a 4-2 win at La Romareda to ensure Cadiz cannot be caught by any team sitting outside the top two. 

Alvaro Cervera's side narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last term but are now on the brink of clinching the title, as they sit five points clear of second-placed Huesca. 

 

