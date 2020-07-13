Cadiz promoted to LaLiga after Zaragoza slips up

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT
The Andalusian side last featured in Spain's top flight in 2005-2006 and was in the third tier for seven of its campaigns since then.
A 1-0 defeat at home to Fuenlabrada on Sunday (AEST) saw Cadiz miss a chance to secure their ascension from the Segunda Division.
However, the league leader received a favour from mid-table Oviedo, who claimed a 4-2 win at La Romareda to ensure Cadiz cannot be caught by any team sitting outside the top two.
Alvaro Cervera's side narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last term but are now on the brink of clinching the title, as they sit five points clear of second-placed Huesca.