Barcelona's Sergi Roberto set for thigh surgery

Sergi Roberto has not been able to feature for Barca since playing an hour in the 1-0 LaLiga defeat away to Rayo Vallecano on 28 October - former head coach Ronald Koeman's last game in charge.

The 29-year-old has started just six games in all competitions for Barca this season, featuring in another six off the bench, and has not completed 90 minutes this term.

LATEST NEWS | @SergiRoberto10 to undergo surgery in the coming days on his right quadriceps injury.



The operation will be performed by Dr Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club's medical services.



Roberto's 568 minutes of playing time have also been split between central midfield and right-back or right wing-back as the La Masia graduate's versatility was utilised by Koeman.

The Spaniard will be hoping that - when he returns from surgery - he will be able to force his way into new head coach Xavi's thinking and earn more consistent minutes, either in a fixed position or as a utility player.

Roberto registered two goals and an assist in Barca's first three league outings, coming off the bench in the first two of those appearances.

Barca's next game is at home against Real Betis as the Blaugrana look to close the 10-point gap that has opened up between themselves in seventh and league leaders Real Madrid.