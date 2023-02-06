Barcelona confirms ankle sprain for Busquets

Busquets was injured inside four minutes of Barca's 3-0 LaLiga win at Camp Nou on Monday (AEDT) after being caught by Youssef En-Nesyri and was substituted off soon after.

The 34-year-old, who has played in 27 of Barcelona's 31 games this season, underwent a scan on Monday that revealed he has a lateral collateral ligament sprain in his left ankle.

While no official timeline has been given for Busquets' return, the former Spain international is reportedly facing at least two weeks on the sidelines.

MEDICAL NEWS | Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Sergio Busquets has a lateral collateral ligament sprain in his left ankle. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/taS6pCsJsy — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2023

That would rule Busquets out of LaLiga games against Villarreal and Cadiz, either side of the first leg of Barca's Europa League knockout play-off round with United on 17 February.

Barca travels to Old Trafford the following week, before concluding this month's fixtures with a trip to Almeria in the league.

Busquets' future at Barca beyond this season remains unclear, with head coach Xavi reiterating this week the midfielder will have the final say on whether he stays or leaves.

Xavi's side is now eight points clear at the top of LaLiga, with its routine win against Sevilla coming shortly after Real Madrid's shock 1-0 loss at Real Mallorca.