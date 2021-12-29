Barca trio tests positive for COVID-19

Barcelona confirmed Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi have tested positive for COVID-19.The Blaugrana were previously hit with positives for Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde in the past week.

"The footballers Dembele, Umtiti and Gavi are positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests on the squad," a Barcelona statement read. "The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities."

Umtiti has largely been out of favour at Camp Nou this season, playing just once across all competitions, while Dembele has only managed eight appearances (four starts) having spent a significant period out through injury.

Gavi is the club's third-highest appearance maker in this campaign, though, with the 17 year-old midfielder playing 22 times, 17 of which have been starts. Only Sergio Busquets has featured more often.

The Blaugrana are in seventh place in LaLiga, two points off fourth and 18 behind leader Real Madrid, and travel to face Real Mallorca 2 January.