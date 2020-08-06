EFL Championship
LaLiga

Barca slaps €300m release clause on Gustavo Maia

Barcelona has completed the signing of Sao Paulo's Gustavo Maia and included a €300million release clause in the teenager's deal.

Getty Images

Every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS. 2-Week Free Trial.

The winger, who will join the club's B team, has signed a five-year deal after impressing in Brazil.

Barca had already paid €1m to cement a purchase option on the 19-year-old and have parted with another €3.5m to secure his services.

Maia, who was nearly sent on loan to Flamengo last year, became a father in December and overcame personal issues to force his way into the starting line-up at the Copinha, where he scored three goals in seven games.

News Barcelona Football laliga
Previous Bartomeu insists Messi will retire at Barcelona
Read
Bartomeu insists Messi will retire at Barcelona
Next

Latest Stories