Araujo joins Kounde on Barca injury list

Araujo was substituted just five minutes into Uruguay's 1-0 friendly loss to Iran in Austria on Saturday (AEST), having pulled up less than a minute into the match.

The French Football Federation announced Jules Kounde was to leave Didier Deschamps' squad after being replaced during France's UEFA Nations League win over Austria on Friday (AEST).

Barcelona has now revealed the nature of the duo's injuries, with Araujo suffering an avulsion fracture in his right thigh and Kounde having a biceps femoris injury in his left hamstring.

A statement from the Blaugrana did not specify a timeframe for the return of either defender, but reports in Spain have suggested both could be out of action for around a month.

Losing both Araujo and Kounde for any significant period of time would be a major blow for Xavi, who has made the pair defensive mainstays in his new-look team.

Araujo has started all six of Barcelona's fixtures in LaLiga this season, while Kounde, who has filled in at right-back since his move from Sevilla, has recorded two assists in three league outings for the Blaugrana.