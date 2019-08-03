United made the sharper start and hit the front via a well-taken solo effort from Marcus Rashford before a sumptuous 26th-minute drive from Suso levelled matters.

With the Premier League giant understood to be closing in on a world-record move for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof endured a poor outing and needed substitute Jesse Lingard to cancel out his own goal.

The scoreline after 90 minutes meant Benfica claimed the ICC trophy, having won all three of its games in the competition, and a flawless set of penalties only faltered when Daniel Maldini, the son of Milan great Paolo Maldini, failed to beat David de Gea with the Rossoneri's fifth attempt, leaving James to dispatch his effort down the middle of the goal to secure a 5-4 triumph on penalties.