Star strikers Sam Kerr and Haley Raso scored the goals as Australia capped off a dominant performance over the Thais.

In fact, the visitor may consider itself lucky not to have lost by more, Australia peeling off 31 shots and dominating possession 65 percent to 25 percent.

Australia ends the year with consecutive wins over South Africa, Denmark, Sweden and Thailand - a run of results in which the Matildas scored 13 goals and conceded just two.