Werner scores quickly on Chelsea debut

Bought from RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported £47.5 million ($86.7 million), Werner combined with fellow new recruit Hakim Ziyech at Amex Stadium on Sunday (AEST).

Former Ajax man Ziyech swung across a left-footed delivery from the right, and although Callum Hudson-Odoi could not convert, Werner seized his opportunity.

The ball fell kindly to the player who scored 28 times in 34 Bundesliga games last season, finishing second to Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in the goal stakes.

Werner buried the chance, showing the clinical talent he looks set to bring to Frank Lampard's team in the 2020-2021 Premier League season.

WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial