Two quick goals lift Chile past Haiti

Quick-fire goals from Eduardo Vargas and Jose Fuenzalida in the second half spared Chile's blushes before La Roja fly out to Brazil to begin their title defence.

Playing its final warm-up match before the country's Copa America opener against guest nation Japan on 18 June (AEST), Chile dominated but trailed at half-time.

CONCACAF Gold Cup participant Haiti – invited to take part in the Centenario edition of the Copa America in 2016 – silenced the crowd in La Serena when Frantzdy Pierrot outmuscled two opponents and poked the ball past Brayan Cortes in the 26th minute.

Arturo Vidal and Vargas threatened for Chile in the absence of Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez but the host was unable to find the back of the net.

Chile continued to push forward and after numerous opportunities, the two-time reigning South American champion equalised via Vargas with 21 minutes remaining.

Fans barely finished celebrating Chile's leveller when Fuenzalida bundled home the eventual winner after Vargas's initial shot was blocked.