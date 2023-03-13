Socceroos squad for Ecuador friendlies announced

Established stars Martin Boyle, Ajdin Hrustic, Jamie Maclaren and Mathew Leckie are unavailable due to injury, while goalkeeper Danny Vukovic recently announced his retirement from international football.

Their absence has presented an opportunity for midfielder Connor Metcalfe of FC St. Pauli and attacker Brandon Borrello of Western Sydney Wanderers FC to gain selection.

While Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has also named four uncapped players in this squad. Defender Jordan Bos and midfielder Aiden O’Neill of Melbourne City FC, Adelaide United FC goalkeeper Joe Gauci, and Manchester City FC midfielder Alexander Robertson.

“The upcoming series against Ecuador will feature no less than 16 players who took to the field for Australia at the World Cup in Qatar, and a further five members of the 26-player squad," Arnold said. "Where everyone is excited to get back home and celebrate with Australian football fans.

“We saw the scenes back home in Australia during the World Cup and it would be wonderful to recreate that buzz and excitement during this upcoming series, where football fans can thank the players for their efforts and together, we can reminisce on a special moment in Australian sporting history.”

The selection of Robertson means that should the 19 year-old make his Socceroos debut, that will be three generations from the same family who have donned the green and gold for the senior men’s national team, after his grandfather - Alex Robertson Sr. (1984) - and father - Mark Robertson (2001).

The high-profile matches, against a rapidly-improving Ecador, matches will be played at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Friday, 24 March and Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Tuesday, 28 March.

“While these two matches against Ecuador are an occasion for the players and fans to celebrate the achievements of the team in Qatar, we have also commenced preparations for the next FIFA World Cup cycle, which includes having a blank piece of paper mentality when it comes to player selection, where the twenty-six named for this window will get the first chance to press their claim for future honours,” Arnold said.

Adelaide United FC’s and Joeys attacker, Nestory Irankunda, will also join the Socceroos in camp as a train-on player, giving the 17-year-old exposure to the senior national team environment.

Socceroos squad to play Ecuador: