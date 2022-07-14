Pre-season thrashings as Serie A clubs flex

Six players got on the scoresheet as Sampdoria continued preparations for the 22/23 Serie A season with a 9-1 demolition of fifth division FC Castiglione.

#SampCastiglione 9⃣-1⃣

Fielding a strong line-up that included veteran striker Francesco Caputo, international midfielders Thomas Rincon and Antonio Candreva, and rising English midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, the home side was stunned early by an own goal, before recouping to take a 3-1 lead into halftime.

Sampdoria wasted little time improving that scoreline with second half substitutes Fabio Quagriella and Valerio Verre netting doubles in a six-goal second half onslaught.

Not to be outdone, Udinese, which finished four places ahead of Sampdoria in 2021-2022, smashed 11 goals past Austrian second division club Rapid Lienz.

#LienzUdinese

Gerard Deulofeu was among the eight Bianconeri players who got on the scoresheet, the last of whom was aptly-named Nigeria international Isaac Success.

While both Serie A clubs will be happy with the inflated scorelines as they look to improve on 15th (Sampdoria) and 12th-placed (Udinese) finishes last season, both results paled in comparison to Dutch club FC Groningen, which smashed local pronvincial club VV Veelerveen 15-0.