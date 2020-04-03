FIFA recommends postponing June internationals

The working group, which football's world governing body recently established to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, met for the first time via conference call on Saturday (AEDT).

It made a series of recommendations to the Bureau of the FIFA Council including the postponement of all men's and women's international fixtures for June.

All measures received unanimous agreement from the panel, including setting up "bilateral discussions with confederations concerning 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers" with the aim of finalising "a revised match schedule pending health and safety developments".

"FIFA would like to thank the positive contributions and cooperation of all confederations' representatives and highlight the spirit of unity, solidarity and mutual understanding which culminated in the adoption of these decisions," the organisation's statement read.

"FIFA also reiterates that health must always be the first priority and the main criteria in any decision-making process, especially in these challenging times."

Friendlies scheduled for June include Spain taking on Portugal, Germany travelling to Switzerland and England hosting Romania.

The Copa America and UEFA Euro 2020, both due to start later that month, have already been postponed for one year.