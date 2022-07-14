Celtic crashes Banik birthday party

Celebrating the club's centenary, Banik Ostrrava took an early lead through Eidar Sehic. The goal appeared to spark Postecoglou's side to life, Japanese star Kyogo Furuhashi netting an equaliser just six minutes later.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reflects on pre-season Czech-mate

Ange Postecoglou 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉 🎙



💭 "It gave the feel of a real contest and it was great, great exercise for our guys."

#BANCEL | #SuccessNeverRests | #COYBIG 🍀 pic.twitter.com/7Nz56QSLyf — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 13, 2022

On 24 minutes, Celtic took the lead, David Turnbull threading the ball through to Matt O’Riley, who fired his shot past the Ostrava 'keeper to put the visitor in front.

Enjoying 70 percent of possession, Celtic went 3-1 up just after half-time, when Anthony Ralston's cross was volleyed home by Giorgios Giakoumakis.

The home side hit back midway through the second stanza through Muhamed Tijani but three minutes later, Celtic restored its advantage through Liel Abada, who followed in Giakoumakis's parried shot to seal a comprehensive 4-2 win.

Postecoglou's men are next in action at home to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday (AEST).

CELTIC: Hart (Siegrist 65), Juranovic (Ralston 46), Carter-Vickers (Jullien 60), Welsh (Lawal 60), Taylor (Bernabei 46); McGregor (McCarthy 60), Turnbull (Johnston 60), O’Riley (Ideguchi 46), Jota (Maeda 46), Kyogo (Giakoumakis 46), Forrest (Abada 46).

Subs: Bain, Oluwayemi, Ajeti, Kenny, Urhoghide, Vata