Rudi Garcia's Lyon appeared to have rescued victory through Houssem Aouar's wonderful goal in the 85th minute, only for Remy's contentious kick to take the game to penalties, but the home side did eventually prevail thanks to Ciprian Tatarusanu making one save and Renato Sanches missing the target.

Portugal international Sanches had put Lille in front early on with a clinical finish from distance, though Lyon did not trail for long, as Moussa Dembele converted a penalty to level the score in a first half that was otherwise devoid of excitement.

The second half was not much better either until the latter stages, when Aouar netted in style before Remy levelled amid controversy to take the game to a shoot-out.

But Tatarusanu saved from Jonathan Bamba with the first kick, and Sanches shot wide to ultimately end Lille's chances of reaching the final to face either Reims or Paris Saint-Germain.