Substitute Ryad Boudebouz's stoppage-time winner sent Saint-Etienne into the Coupe de France final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over defending champion Rennes.

A cool finish into the bottom-right corner in the 94th minute from Boudebouz sent the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard into raptures and booked a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on 25 April.