Galtier confirms Messi won't play this weekend January 6, 2023 05:35 1:34 min PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi won't take part in the Coupe de France clash against Chateauroux on Saturday with all eyes turning to the Ligue 1 clash with Angers on Thursday. WATCH Chateauroux v PSG LIVE on beIN SPORTS, Saturday, 7am AEDT, beIN 2 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT PSG Football Lionel Messi Ligue 1 Christophe Galtier Chateauroux