Thomas Tuchel, who watched the conclusion from the stands after being sent off, selected a strong line-up for the tie, which was moved to Lyon's Groupama Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe and Cavani were pressed into action from the bench and the Uruguay star set up Draxler in the 101st minute.



Moussa Diaby then enjoyed a similarly simple finish and Cavani got in on the act himself in the final seconds.

Teenage winger Diaby should have opened the scoring in the 13th minute but skewed wide after Christopher Nkunku prised Villefranche open on the break.

Angel Di Maria fired into the side-netting after a clever back-heel from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting but Villefranche grew into the contest and Nicolas Burel and Ali M'Madi were narrowly off target with speculative strikes.

Celin Lemb swivelled to fire just over from the edge of the area as the host continued to play with confidence early in the second half.

Tuchel was cutting an increasingly irritated figure in the touchline and, after he sent Mbappe on for Di Maria with an hour gone, he was sent to the stands for persistent complaints to the officials.

Cavani joined Mbappe in place of Choupo-Moting, forcing Antoine Philippon into a stunning save from his 83rd-minute free-kick.

Villefranche's goalkeeper was then out sharply to thwart Mbappe during the first half of extra time before holding a Cavani header on the line.

The increased pressure told in the when Marquinhos found Cavani with a scooped pass and he was able to drive in a low ball from the right. Draxler was left with the formality of scoring and averting huge embarrassment.

Alain Pochat's team pushed bravely after half-time in the additional period but that left space for Mbappe to stream clear twice and lead Diaby and Cavani with tap-ins, both goals coming in the final seven minutes.