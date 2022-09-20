The Brentford forward was included in Gareth Southgate's final pre-World Cup squad for the upcoming Nations League clashes with Italy and Germany.

It represents the last chance for outsiders to press for inclusion – and as the only uncapped member of the squad, Toney looks as if he could be the proverbial bolter.

Struggles with either injury or form for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ollie Watkins and Patrick Bamford may have paved the striker's way, and speaking on Tuesday, he says he does not intend to let the moment pass.

"This is my opportunity now," he stated. "I've got to take it with both hands. I'm excited, I'm confident, I'm very hungry.

"I've been working for this moment and here it is now, so I'm not going to let it go by me, by any means."

It is not the first time Toney has flirted with international football, having previously been approached to represent Jamaica, though he explained priorities elsewhere ultimately shut down any switch in allegiance.

"I turned them down because at the time I was focusing on the play-offs," he added. "That was the main thing, and then it kind of fizzled out.

"I felt like my chances were getting bigger and bigger to play for the England squad."