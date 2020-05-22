The Keys & Gray Show - 23 May May 23, 2020 00:04 26:23 min Richard Keys and Andy Gray are joined by one of the music world's biggest legends, and Sir Rod Stewart just happens also to be a huge fan of the beautiful game. Interviews Football The Keys & Gray Show -Latest Videos 26:23 min The Keys & Gray Show - 23 May 22:49 min Sports Burst - 23 May 6:49 min Bundesliga: Hertha BSC v FC Union 6:49 min Hertha hits hard to claim derby revenge 0:15 min beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break 25:13 min The Keys & Gray Show - 22 May 2:01 min The top 5 Neuer saves of all-time 0:44 min Pires was blown away by first Cazorla impression 0:35 min Poulsen concedes title chase over for RBL 0:57 min Martin O'Neill says SPFL made a mistake