Sports Burst - 2 May May 2, 2020 22:29 22:38 min Ligue 1 has named its champion as the coronavirus pandemic ends the season early, leaving those relegated hurting. All that and more from the European football scene. Interviews Football laliga Ligue 1 Serie A Bundesliga Premier League