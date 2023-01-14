Ronaldo will make his Al Nassr debut on Monday 23 January (AEDT) but he will do so without Ospina, who was injured in a goalless draw at Al Shabab.
Al Nassr is preparing for Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League bow at home to Ettifaq in its next match.
The result at Al Shabab maintained a three-point gap between league leader Al Nassr and its third-placed host, but it came at a cost.
Ospina, who starred in Europe with Nice, Arsenal and Napoli, faces six weeks out, the team announced.
In today's game, our goalkeeper David Ospina had an injury.— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 14, 2023
Medical exams showed a fracture in one of his elbow bones.
He will be out of action for about 6 weeks.
We are all with you @D_Ospina1,
You'll comeback stronger 💛🙏 pic.twitter.com/rBC2o1zFwP
Ospina has been a key part of an Al Nassr defence that has conceded a league-low six goals this season.
Only Al Shabab's Kim Seung-gyu can better his seven clean sheets.