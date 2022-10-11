A Caitlin Foord brace and Katrina Gorry wonder strike saw the Matildas stage a second-half comeback in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Australian time).

The CommBank Matildas looked to start on the front foot but fell victim to the Danes in transition. Everton midfielder Karen Holmgaard swept home the opener just a minute after kick-off.

Australia looked to bounce back from the early blow and had the better of the Danes in terms of shots and attacking threat but were unable to find the final ball to breach the Danish defence.

Making her second start in a row, Cortnee Vine looked a constant threat, as did Foord, but were unable to get past the home side.

Denmark fashioned a couple of chances in an attempt to double its lead including forcing Sam Kerr to turn defender in the 37th minute the captain cleared a Danish corner off the goal line.

Australian hearts were in mouths as halftime approached, a deflected shot from Sofie Bredgaard ricocheting off the crossbar as goalkeeper Teagan Micah could only watch. In the end, the half ended with the women in red only one goal to the good.

The second half started much as the first half ended, with the Australians knocking on the door of the Danish goal but being unable to convert. It looked for a moment as if the attacking endeavours from the CommBank Matildas would be left unrewarded.

However, reward did eventually come through the goalscoring form of \ Foord. Driving in from the right and with a quick drop of the shoulder, Foord did what she does so well, burning her defenders and shooting with her left foot. A deflection taken from Danish captain Simone Boye Sorensen saw the CommBank Matildas back level.

With fifteen minutes to go, Racing Louisville midfielder Alex Chidiac was substituted into the game. Her endeavour and energy brought immediate results.

Chidiac’s pressure forced a turnover that found the feet of Katrina Gorry well outside the penalty area. Gorry unleashed a long distance strike which nestled into the top of the Danish net to give Australia the lead for the first time.

The visitor took full advantage of the disorganisation of Denmark after the goal. Kyra Cooney-Cross embarked on a driving run straight from kickoff, her pass finding the feet of Foord who finished with aplomb past Danish goalkeeper Lene Christensen. In a nine minute blitz Australia wrestled the match for a 3-1 lead.

The two-goal buffer set up a confidence-boosting victory for the Matildas, who finish the October window with a perfect record and a strong platform heading into their final home games of 2022 next month.