The new home strip, which will be debuted in the Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley on Friday (AEST), maintains the white shirt, with the away kit all in blue.

A change for Sarina Wiegman's team comes after feedback from players including Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway during Euro 2022.

After the Lionesses' victorious campaign, the Football Association said discussions with players would be considered and it has now acted to make alterations.

The strip, designed by Nike, follows moves by several domestic teams to change shorts over period concerns, and is the latest in a wave of new kits before the tournament.

England's latest effort comes with a leak-protection liner, which Jordana Katcher, vice-president of Nike women's global sport apparel, lauded as a major step forward for design.

"We are thrilled to offer this new innovation to all athletes playing for Nike-sponsored federations this summer," she said.

"Professional footballers play two 45-minute halves without breaks. Many told us they can spend several minutes on-pitch concerned that they may experience leakage from their period.

"When we showed them this innovation they told us how grateful they were to have this short to help provide confidence when they can't leave the pitch."

After the clash with Brazil, the Lionesses will play a friendly with World Cup hosts Australia on April 12.

England kicks off its tournament campaign on July 22 against Haiti, before further group matches against Denmark and China.