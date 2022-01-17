The Bayern Munich striker beat fellow nominees Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah to the award, having also won it the last time it was up for grabs in December 2020.

Lewandowski scored 58 goals in 47 games in all competitions in 2021, which included breaking two long-standing records previously held by the legendary German striker Gerd Muller. He bagged 41 goals in a single Bundesliga season for Bayern, and 43 Bundesliga goals in a calendar year.

It is a great honor and pleasure to receive the title of FIFA The Best Men's Player 🏆



Thank you for your votes and your support 🙏#TheBest @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/GdLwawCNK8 — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) January 17, 2022

The Pole has scored 34 goals in 27 games so far this season, including nine in the Champions League group stage.