How family is driving the Matildas October 26, 2021 08:22 0:34 min The tears were flowing after Australia's 3-1 win over Brazil and Matildas star Kyah Simon hopes her side can repeat the performance before reuniting with their loved ones. Interviews Brazil Football Australia Matildas Kyah Simon -Latest Videos 0:34 min How family is driving the Matildas 7:17 min Giroud focused on winning Scudetto with Milan 0:43 min Henry believes struggling Messi is isolated at PSG 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 5:57 min Mina stars as Celta topples Getafe 2:54 min Time's up for Solskjaer at Man United? 0:43 min Rose won't 'whine' over Haaland injury blow 0:55 min Arteta hails Aubameyang's return to form 1:14 min The contenders to replace Solskjaer at Man United 7:20 min Sevilla topples Levante in eight-goal thriller