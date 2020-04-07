Flick was on Friday signed to a three-year deal by Bayern, having taken over as interim coach in November and restored it as Bundesliga favourite after a poor start under Niko Kovac.

Bayern are four points clear at the top with the Bundesliga, like most leagues across Europe, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas Muller penned a new deal to remain with Bayern until 2023 on Tuesday, but a host of others will be out of contract at the end of next season.

Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara will all be heading into the final year of their current deals in the 2020-21 campaign.

Asked about prospective extensions for the quintet, Flick told a media conference held via Zoom: "These are also decisions that every player has to decide for themselves.

"In the past weeks and months, I have already explained how important Manuel Neuer, David Alaba or Thiago are to us.

"They have undergone enormous developments over the past six months and were real top performers. The club also noticed that and I hope that it goes in the right direction."

The Bundesliga is suspended until at least April 30 and the likelihood is that, if it is to resume, the season will be completed behind closed doors.

On the so-called 'ghost games', Flick added: "The DFL [German Football League] is based on very clear guidelines. So everything is controlled.

"We have to be open to changes in the short term in connection with politics and the whole development.

"At the moment we should avoid physical contact, so we concentrate after three weeks of cyber training.

"It's a welcome change for the players. It takes time to get things back in. It's important that you can get used to it again.

"We will also have to get used to the fact that the games will take place without fans. We want to deal with it professionally."