EXCLUSIVE: Socceroos legend Tim Cahill September 30, 2022 23:58 18:46 min Australia legend Tim Cahill sits down with beIN SPORTS to reflect on his FIFA World Cup memories with the Socceroos, life in Qatar and more in a wide-ranging interview. WATCH The Early Kick-Off on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Football Australia Socceroos Tim Cahill FIFA World Cup