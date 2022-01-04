Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's game against Finland at UEFA EURO 2020 last June and was subsequently fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

The 29-year-old is not permitted to play in Italian football because of regulations surrounding his ICD device, which lead to Eriksen and Inter Milan mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

He joined the Nerazzurri in January 2020 after seven years in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite not having a club, Eriksen said he is planning to play at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

"My goal is to play at the [FIFA] World Cup in Qatar. I want to play," he said during an interview with Danish broadcaster DR.

"That's been my mindset all along, it's a goal, a dream. Whether I'll be picked is another thing, but it's my dream to come back.

"I'm sure I can come back because I don't feel any different. Physically, I'm back in top shape. [The FIFA World Cup] has been my goal and it's still some time away, so until then I'm just going to play football and prove that I'm back at the same level."

Eriksen also made clear his gratefulness to those who have written to him or approached him with well wishes.

"It was weird, because I didn't expect people to send flowers because I'd died for five minutes," he said. "It was quite extraordinary but very nice of everyone.

"People still write to me. I've thanked people I've met in person, I've thanked the doctors, my team-mates and their families in person.

"But all the fans who've sent thousands of letters and emails and flowers, or who've come up to me in the street in Italy and Denmark, I thank them all for the support I got from all over the world that helped me through this."

Meanwhile, Eriksen's agent, Martin Schoots, has said that playing in England would feel like a homecoming for his client.

"Playing in England again would absolutely feel like coming home for Chris and his family," Schoots said.

"Christian has been treated exceptionally well by the British public, not only because of his top football skills, but also because of his human values, his modesty and altruism."