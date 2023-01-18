DR Congo holds 10-man Cote d'Ivoire January 18, 2023 21:54 2:04 min Cote d'Ivoire had to finish the match with 10-man after Mohamed Zoungrana's second bookable offence, but his side managed to hang on in a goalless draw against DR Congo. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Cote d'Ivoire DR Congo African Nations Championship -Latest Videos 2:04 min DR Congo holds 10-man Cote d'Ivoire 7:19 min Agnelli calls for Super League in farewell speech 1:26 min Nadal refused to give in despite hip injury 0:30 min McDonald stuns hobbled Nadal in straight-sets win 12:03 min Rowles on Messi, Mariners and Jam Tarts 3:08 min Algeria stays perfect in CHAN 23 4:05 min History for Mozambique in thrilling win over Libya 0:32 min Djokovic feeling the love in Melbourne 0:29 min Djokovic makes winning return to Australian Open 3:54 min Zverev wins first match since June