Adebayo Akinfenwa scored his sixth goal in 12 appearances this season as Wycombe Wanderers won their third match in a row, 2-0 over Tranmere Rovers.

Tipping the scales at 102kg, the 37 year-old cult hero proved too difficult to contain, latching onto a free kick to give his side the lead just before halftime.

Joe Jacobson, celebrating his 33rd-birthday, added a second from the penalty spot two minutes' later as the visitor took control.

Tranmere's struggle for consistency continues, Micky Mellon's men hovering close to the relegation zine in 18th.